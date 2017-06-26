Victor Cha Tapped as U.S. Ambassador to Seoul
The White House has tapped former State Department advisor Victor Cha as the next U.S. ambassador to Korea, diplomatic sources said last week. A senior State Department official confirmed the news, saying Cha is the most likely candidate for the post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|3,928
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|2 hr
|RiccardoFire
|436
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|Robert Laity
|22
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Grecian Formula 34
|56
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Black Appalachia
|32
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Jun 17
|CEO
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC