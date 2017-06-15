Vice President Pence hires outside counsel to answer Russia probe questions
Vice President Pence hires outside counsel to answer Russia probe questions Pence has hired a private lawyer to deal with the special counsel investigating the Trump campaign . Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tsiex5 WASHINGTON -- Vice President Pence has hired a private lawyer to help him respond to questions raised by the special counsel investigating interactions between the Trump campaign and Russia.
