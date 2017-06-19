US House Speaker Said to Be Optimisti...

US House Speaker Said to Be Optimistic on Tax Reform This Year

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to reassure business leaders on Tuesday that tax reform is on track for this year, despite repeated delays and a string of political distractions from President Donald Trump. In what is billed as a major speech, House Speaker Paul Ryan will seek to dispel the notion that tax reform is adrift by describing what a U.S. tax code overhaul will look like, according to a source close to Ryan's office.

