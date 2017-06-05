U.S. threatens to withdraw from UN Human Rights Council
The U.S. threatened to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council unless reforms are ushered in including the removal of what it sees as an "anti-Israel bias", diplomats and activists said. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who holds cabinet rank in President Donald Trump's administration, said on Friday that Washington would decide on whether to withdraw from the Council after its three-week session in Geneva ends this month.
