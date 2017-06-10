Trump's issue with Russia probe chief
After weeks of fanning the mystery, the president Thursday admitted on Twitter that he doesn't have and didn't make any tapes of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey. Jonah Green reports.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|24 min
|Medicaid is American
|54
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|36 min
|Medicaid is American
|428
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|46 min
|Jaimie
|3,877
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|1 hr
|Black Appalachia
|32
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Jun 17
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
