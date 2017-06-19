Trump's Great Faith In the Military Does Not a Strategy Make

An F/A-18 Super Hornet launches from the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush, operating off the coast of Syria on June 6 It was about 4:30 p.m. on June 18 when a Syrian warplane first attacked rebels supported by the U.S., pushing them out of a town on the road to Raqqa, the Islamic State capital. Syria is aligned with Russia, and so a U.S. officer picked up a hotline and warned the Russian officer on the other end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.