There are 3 comments on the WTVR Richmond story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month. In it, WTVR Richmond reports that:

The decision marks an end to two of his predecessors' tradition of officially recognizing the month. President Bill Clinton first recognized it in 1999 in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots of late June 1969, which many point to as the start of the modern gay rights movement.

Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#1 13 hrs ago
Thank You Mr. President Sir !!!
WEDONTKNOW

Louisville, KY

#2 12 hrs ago
Frederick wrote:
Thank You Mr. President Sir !!!
Obama shined the rainbow flag on the White House.
He also was for building bridges for illegal dreamers to bring more drugs into the US so that more addictive substances could cause more sexual confusion.
I don't think the Republicans want much of that.
Rubio s Foam Partays

Philadelphia, PA

#4 7 hrs ago
We haven't heard much from the astroturf-roots "Gays for Trump" recently. Perhaps they were all deported by Ill Duce Trump's immigration policies and authorities.
Chicago, IL

