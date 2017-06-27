Trump to press South Korean president...

Trump to press South Korean president on trade imbalance: official

U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve trade imbalances with the United States during meetings at the White House on Thursday and Friday, a White House official said. In an interview with Reuters in April, Trump called the five-year-old KORUS trade pact "horrible" and "unacceptable" and said he would either renegotiate or terminate it.

