Trump to nominate ex-Justice Department official to lead FBI
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his pick for FBI director - a former Justice Department official who served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's lawyer during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation. Trump's early morning two-sentence tweet that he intends to nomination lawyer Christopher Wray came one day before the FBI director that Trump fired last month, James Comey, was to testify in public on Capitol Hill for the first time since his dismissal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|26 min
|spud
|3,548
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|2 hr
|UIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO...
|178
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|8 hr
|duke kahanamakeout
|27
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|11 hr
|princess_noochie
|84,751
|President Trump taps ex-prosecutor Christopher ...
|16 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Jeb Trump
|14
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC