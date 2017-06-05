Trump to nominate ex-Justice Departme...

Trump to nominate ex-Justice Department official to lead FBI

Read more: Barriere Star Journal

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his pick for FBI director - a former Justice Department official who served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's lawyer during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation. Trump's early morning two-sentence tweet that he intends to nomination lawyer Christopher Wray came one day before the FBI director that Trump fired last month, James Comey, was to testify in public on Capitol Hill for the first time since his dismissal.

