Trump signals shifting approach to North Korea after death of U.S. student

President Trump on Tuesday appeared to lose faith in China's ability to pressure North Korea, and his spokesman said the White House is "moving further away" from direct engagement with Pyongyang, throwing into question the administration's strategy to contain the rogue nation's growing nuclear threat. The death of American college student Otto Warmbier in Cincinnati this week, days after his release from 17 months of detention in North Korea, has injected new political complications into Trump's bid to persuade dictator Kim Jong Un to curb his regime's behavior.

