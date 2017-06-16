Trump retains assets worth at least $1.4 billion, new disclosure shows
President Donald Trump retains control of assets that as of April 15 were worth at least $1.4 billion and had generated nearly $600 million in gross revenues in the previous 15A1 2 months, according to a new financial disclosure released Friday. The report, which the president voluntarily filed with the Office of Government Ethics, underscores the unprecedented financial interests Trump has brought with him to the Oval Office, an arrangement that has generated sharp criticism and spurred legal challenges.
