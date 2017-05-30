Trump reportedly will make 2 huge add...

Trump reportedly will make 2 huge additions to the Federal...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

President Donald Trump is set to pick two nominees for the Federal Reserve's board of governors, according to a report. Binyamin Appelbaum and Kate Kelly of The New York Times report that Trump will tap Randal Quarles and Marvin Goodfriend for two of the open spots on the board, citing sources familiar with the decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr CodeTalker 3,461
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 10 hr horrorgirl 84,762
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News The Rust Belt is not universal dystopia May 31 Anti-everything 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) May 30 King Maker Soros 71
News Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar... May 26 Keyanna 6
News Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12) May 24 BlunderCONVICT 25
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC