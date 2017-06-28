Trump Nominee Who Wrote Bush-Era Torture Memos Is Scrutinized

President Trump's nominee for general counsel of the Transportation Department, Steven G. Bradbury , is coming under fire by Democrats and human rights advocates for his role in providing legal blessing for waterboarding and other torture techniques used by the Central Intelligence Agency on terrorism suspects during the administration of George W. Bush. Amid interruptions by anti-torture protesters at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Democrats grilled Mr. Bradbury about interrogation memos he wrote as head of the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel during Mr. Bush's second term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.