Trump Nominee Who Wrote Bush-Era Tort...

Trump Nominee Who Wrote Bush-Era Torture Memos Is Scrutinized

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

President Trump's nominee for general counsel of the Transportation Department, Steven G. Bradbury , is coming under fire by Democrats and human rights advocates for his role in providing legal blessing for waterboarding and other torture techniques used by the Central Intelligence Agency on terrorism suspects during the administration of George W. Bush. Amid interruptions by anti-torture protesters at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Democrats grilled Mr. Bradbury about interrogation memos he wrote as head of the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel during Mr. Bush's second term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 hr old_moose 3,970
News Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09) Wed yuocan 13
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Wed Abandoned mistress 243
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 459
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) Jun 26 Robert Laity 22
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) Jun 24 Grecian Formula 34 56
News First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06) Jun 23 Black Appalachia 32
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC