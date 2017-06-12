Trump labeling House health care bill...

Trump labeling House health care bill 'mean' frustrates GOP

4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

President Donald Trump's labeling of a House-passed health care bill as "mean" is aggravating some of the conservatives he pressed to back it, even as Senate attempts to reshape the measure increasingly threaten to spill into July. "In terms of strategery, I hope he's just trying to motivate the Senate," Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., said Wednesday, employing a mangled word used by former President George W. Bush.

