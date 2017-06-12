Trump labeling House health care bill 'mean' frustrates GOP
President Donald Trump's labeling of a House-passed health care bill as "mean" is aggravating some of the conservatives he pressed to back it, even as Senate attempts to reshape the measure increasingly threaten to spill into July. "In terms of strategery, I hope he's just trying to motivate the Senate," Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., said Wednesday, employing a mangled word used by former President George W. Bush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|32 min
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|81
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|spud
|3,802
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|15 hr
|spud
|322
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Tue
|Retribution
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Heroin dementia
|12
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC