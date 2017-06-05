Trump chooses Christopher Wray for FBI director
President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he will nominate King & Spalding partner Christopher Wray to be FBI director. The New York Times calls Wray, a former Department of Justice lawyer, a "safe, mainstream pick from a president who at one point was considering politicians" for the job.
