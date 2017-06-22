Trump and Bush Ordered Russia to Inte...

Trump and Bush Ordered Russia to Interfere With Georgia 6th Election

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: RedState

Our sources within Ivy League colleges and far-left hate groups have brought to light new information that Vladimir Putin was indeed responsible for a computer hack on the Georgia 6th District election. Even more seriously, it seems that President Trump asked Putin to interfere in the election on his behalf, and most astonishingly that the request was communicated to the Kremlin through none other than former president, George W. Bush .

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 min flack 3,854
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 15 hr Go figure 427
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... Jun 17 Aussie 1
News Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07) Jun 17 CEO 2
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... Jun 14 Into The Night 81
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC