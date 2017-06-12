There are on the The Hill story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump allies' attacks against special counsel could backfire. In it, The Hill reports that:

President Trump's allies are stepping up their attacks against the special counsel charged with investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, a risky strategy that legal experts and some Trump supporters warn could backfire. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich , an unofficial adviser to Trump whose new book on the president comes out Tuesday, is leading the charge, calling on the Justice Department to scrap the special investigation it launched to bipartisan praise less than one month ago.

