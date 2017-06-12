Trump allies' attacks against special counsel could backfire
President Trump's allies are stepping up their attacks against the special counsel charged with investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, a risky strategy that legal experts and some Trump supporters warn could backfire. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich , an unofficial adviser to Trump whose new book on the president comes out Tuesday, is leading the charge, calling on the Justice Department to scrap the special investigation it launched to bipartisan praise less than one month ago.
Send liberal Mueller home today! Undoubtedly, all signs shows that former FBI Chief James Comey is a serial leaker of top secrets to the New York Times and the Hillary Pay for Play Foundation of corruption and Iranian regime interests. Gingrich is right to distrust Jamey’s Comey good friend and secret companion Robert Mueller as another disguised Hillary guy who seeks a coup. Will Mueller go to Moscow hotel in Russia to meet personally, check and investigate the Russian prostitutes based on the Libel and fake Dossier that Comey supported? Clearly, US Congress became dysfunctional and stopped working for the American people under the pressure of the evil crooks of New York times-Hillary Clinton Foundation to keep investigation Russian Prostitutes until they find if they got any check from Trump for their favors. FBI under former Chief Mueller together with the same US Congress of pathetic losers never investigated Hillary Clinton selling to Russia and Iranian nukes 20% of US Uranium and 20,-000 centrifuges to enrich American uranium in Iranian nuke sites. Comey broke the laws by following Hillary role model of leaking top secrets to the New York Times and proved to be the biggest leaker of the Deep State that used by the Democratic party under Hillary to create bloodshed in a coup and push America to civil war. Evidently, liberal Jihadist and communist Democrats who hate America and looking for a violent coup against president Trump with their Black Lives matter private cop killer army will never stop their efforts to topple President Trump and take him out of power by all possible unlawful means, while the Jihadists are being incited with pictures beheaded head held by liberal Elite bloodshed leader Kathy Griffin during the Ramadan when killing is OK for the Democratic Party Jihadists. Not surprisingly, In the new New York Times, al Jazeera, CNN and the Iranian regime sponsored new show’ Shakespeare in the Park’, the Democrats anarchists are using pure violence to murder a president who looks like Trump while the show is used for incitement of ISIS and Black panther terrorists of America to get rid of President Trump in a brutal violent way.
