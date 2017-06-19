Trump aide Juster to be nominated as U.S. ambassador to India: officials
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to nominate a top economic aide, Kenneth Juster, as the next U.S. ambassador to India, two senior White House officials said on Friday. Juster is a top deputy on the White House National Economic Council.
