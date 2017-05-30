Trump administration returning Senate torture report

The CIA, CIA inspector general and director of national intelligence will return their copies of the Senate intelligence committee's massive 6,700-page report on the CIA's interrogation and detention program under the George W. Bush administration, a Senate aide confirmed to CNN Friday. The decision means it's highly unlikely the report -- which concluded that interrogation techniques such as waterboarding did not elicit useful intelligence from detainees -- will be made public so long as Republicans control the Senate and the White House.

