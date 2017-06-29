Too Close For Comfort: Insiders Worry About DOJ Lawyers Speaking At White House
John Huber is a career prosecutor in Utah who's served in both Democratic and Republican administrations. This month, the Trump White House nominated him to serve as a U.S. attorney in that state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|Jaimie
|3,974
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Wed
|yuocan
|13
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|459
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Jun 24
|Grecian Formula 34
|56
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Black Appalachia
|32
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC