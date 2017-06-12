The State AG Report Weekly Update
Following uncontested primaries, incumbent Democrat AG Mark Herring and Republican challenger John Adams will proceed to the Virginia general election this fall. First elected in 2013, AG Herring previously served in the Virginia Senate for eight years and worked as an attorney in private practice in Leesburg.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|9 hr
|anonymous
|2
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|13 hr
|RiccardoFire
|323
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|Thu
|Gotti
|3,808
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Wed
|Into The Night
|81
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
