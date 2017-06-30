The Road to Confirming a Secretary of Labor
While the process likely did not go as President Trump originally anticipated, the long wait for a leader of the U.S. Department of Labor finally concluded in April. After Trump's first choice, Andrew Pudzer, withdrew in the face of congressional opposition, Trump selected Alexander Acosta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Alt Right Liars
|4,013
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|10 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Wed
|yuocan
|13
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|459
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Jun 24
|Grecian Formula 34
|56
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC