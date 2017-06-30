The Road to Confirming a Secretary of...

The Road to Confirming a Secretary of Labor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

While the process likely did not go as President Trump originally anticipated, the long wait for a leader of the U.S. Department of Labor finally concluded in April. After Trump's first choice, Andrew Pudzer, withdrew in the face of congressional opposition, Trump selected Alexander Acosta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr Alt Right Liars 4,013
News Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month 10 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 3
News Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09) Wed yuocan 13
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 28 Abandoned mistress 243
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 459
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) Jun 26 Robert Laity 22
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) Jun 24 Grecian Formula 34 56
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,531 • Total comments across all topics: 282,156,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC