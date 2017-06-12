The Democrats' Leftward Marchby Ramesh Ponnuru Both victory and...
Democrats moved left after losing to George W. Bush; they moved farther left after winning with Barack Obama; and now they seem to be moving farther left still under President Donald Trump. The cumulative effect of all this movement has been to put the party well to the left of where it was during Bill Clinton's administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|31 min
|Trumpgate
|3,757
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|6 hr
|spud
|319
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|6 hr
|Retribution
|4
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|22 hr
|Talkin To Deniers
|76
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Heroin dementia
|12
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|Jun 9
|too much
|264
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC