Texas group that fueled Trump voter fraud claim scales back election audit

The Houston-based organization that fueled President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that "millions" of people voted illegally in the 2016 election says it's scaling back its effort to catalogue the True The Vote, a watchdog group focused on "election integrity," says it's short on the cash needed to complete a forensic audit of the 2016 election - an effort Trump applauded in his first days in the White House. "As it stands, we do not have the funding to do what we want to do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.