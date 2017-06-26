Step Back: Lessons for U.S. Foreign P...

Step Back: Lessons for U.S. Foreign Policy from the Failed War on Terror

In the wake of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the United States launched an international war on terrorism defined by military intervention, nation building, and efforts to reshape the politics of the Middle East. As of 2017, however, it has become clear that the American strategy has destabilized the Middle East while doing little to protect the United States from terrorism.

