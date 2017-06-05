Senate confirms Trump's pick for CIA'...

Senate confirms Trump's pick for CIA's top lawyer

15 hrs ago

The Senate today confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to be the CIA's top lawyer. The bipartisan vote for Courtney Simmons Elwood, a former Supreme Court clerk and lawyer in President George W. Bush's administration, was 67-33.

Chicago, IL

