Security expert: London mosque attack could be used by ISIS

14 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

CBS News national security analyst Fran Townsend, who served as homeland security adviser for President George W. Bush, says ISIS may use Sunday's attack targeting people outside a mosque in London to recruit more terrorists. One person died and 10 more were injured when "Remember that ISIS called for Ramadan attacks; they'll take this attack clearly against worshipers coming out of a mosque during the holy month and turn it to their propaganda use, to recruit, to inspire," Townsend said on "CBS This Morning" Monday.

