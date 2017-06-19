Security expert: London mosque attack could be used by ISIS

CBS News national security analyst Fran Townsend, who served as homeland security adviser for President George W. Bush, says ISIS may use Sunday's attack targeting people outside a mosque in London to recruit more terrorists. One person died and 10 more were injured when "Remember that ISIS called for Ramadan attacks; they'll take this attack clearly against worshipers coming out of a mosque during the holy month and turn it to their propaganda use, to recruit, to inspire," Townsend said on "CBS This Morning" Monday.

