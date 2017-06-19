Security expert: London mosque attack could be used by ISIS
CBS News national security analyst Fran Townsend, who served as homeland security adviser for President George W. Bush, says ISIS may use Sunday's attack targeting people outside a mosque in London to recruit more terrorists. One person died and 10 more were injured when "Remember that ISIS called for Ramadan attacks; they'll take this attack clearly against worshipers coming out of a mosque during the holy month and turn it to their propaganda use, to recruit, to inspire," Townsend said on "CBS This Morning" Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|43 min
|spocko
|3,811
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|2 hr
|spocko
|346
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Sat
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Jun 14
|Into The Night
|81
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC