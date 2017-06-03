Saudi Arabia not Iran is fountainhead of terrorism: Famous UK journalist
"I think the President's views - like, we hope, the American people's views - are going to continue to evolve", Tillerson said on the flight from Riyadh to Tel Aviv. "Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith", he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|3,461
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|10 hr
|horrorgirl
|84,762
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|The Rust Belt is not universal dystopia
|May 31
|Anti-everything
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|71
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|May 24
|BlunderCONVICT
|25
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC