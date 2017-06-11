Sanders to faithful: Take down Trump, take over Democratic Party
Bernie Sanders' permanent "political revolution" rolled into Chicago on Saturday night, as the Vermont senator called on progressive activists gathered here to beat back President Donald Trump's agenda while remaking the Democratic Party. Speaking to a crowd of buzzing supporters in former President Barack Obama's adopted hometown, Sanders ripped Trump's "incredible hypocrisy" and called the President a demagogue who makes "even a very conservative president like George W. Bush" appealing in comparison.
