Russia investigation: Attorney General Rosenstein might recuse...
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|13 hr
|anonymous
|2
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|17 hr
|RiccardoFire
|323
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|Thu
|Gotti
|3,808
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Wed
|Into The Night
|81
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
