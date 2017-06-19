Republican Wins Special Election in G...

Republican Wins Special Election in Georgia Amid Concerns About 2018

16 hrs ago

Republicans fended off a fresh-faced first-time candidate in the Atlanta suburbs on Tuesday, keeping a House seat in GOP hands as it has been for four decades. But the fact it came down to a close contest at all should leave the Republican Party deeply worried about 2018's midterm elections, and considering the damage potentially inflicted upon it by President Trump.

