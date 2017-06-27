Reporter who confronted WH was once f...

Reporter who confronted WH was once fired for taking on Bush

Read more: SFGate

During the White House press briefing on Tuesday, a reporter slammed Sarah Sanders for her comments on CNN's retracted story. Reporter Brian Karem is getting loads of national media attention after he challenged the White House's allegations of fake news at a press briefing Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

