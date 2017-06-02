Rebels Without a Cause: the Assault on Academic Freedom
In a recent article in Anthropology Today , " Anthropology of Law, Fear, and the War on Terror ," Laura Nader analyses how words have been treated as violence under recent U.S. policy in its "Global War on Terror." Nader examines the ideology of guilt through a language which is deemed "terrorist-like" which has resulted in witchhunting in the U.S. since the Patriot Act, such as the case of Sami Al-Arian, a professor at the University of South Florida.
