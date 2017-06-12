Ralph Northam beats Tom Perriello in ...

Ralph Northam beats Tom Perriello in Democratic Virginia primary

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam won the Democratic gubernatorial primary in Virginia, overcoming a challenge from former Rep. Tom Perriello , who tried to tap into the Bernie Sanders fervor - only to end up as the latest Bern victim. The Associated Press called the race for Mr. Northam a little more than an hour after polls closed at 7 p.m. Ed Gillespie, a former adviser to President George W. Bush, was leading Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman-at-large Corey Stewart, who sought to send a clear message that Trump clones can win.

