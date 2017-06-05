Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US attorney general
In this Oct. 28, 2013 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General under President George W. Bush, John Ashcroft, attends the installation ceremony of James Comey as FBI director, in Washington. Qatar has hired Ashcroft's law firm for $2.5 million to audit its efforts at stopping terrorism funding.
