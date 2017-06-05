Qatar, in regional crisis, hires form...

Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US attorney general

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Oct. 28, 2013 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General under President George W. Bush, John Ashcroft, attends the installation ceremony of James Comey as FBI director, in Washington. Qatar has hired Ashcroft's law firm for $2.5 million to audit its efforts at stopping terrorism funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 1 hr Aquarius-WY 310
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 6 hr Burt 276,631
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... 8 hr USA Today 2
News James Comey fired as FBI director 9 hr Gotti 3,712
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... 10 hr WelbyMD 70
News Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09) Sat Heroin dementia 12
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... Jun 9 too much 264
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC