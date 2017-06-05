Qatar, accused of supporting terroris...

Qatar, accused of supporting terrorism, hires ex-U.S. attorney general

The government of Qatar has hired John Ashcroft, the U.S. attorney general during the Sept. 11 attacks, as it seeks to rebut accusations from U.S. President Donald Trump and its Arab neighbors that it supports terrorism.

