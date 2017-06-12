Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy K. Smith ...

Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy K. Smith is new US poet laureate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

"A poem asks you to let go many of your assumptions, move away from your own certainties and to listen," says Smith, 45, a Pulitzer Prize winner whose appointment to a one-year term was announced Wednesday by the Library of Congress. Smith, who succeeds Juan Felipe Herrera, won the Pulitzer in 2012 for her poetry collection "Life on Mars" and was a National Book Award finalist for nonfiction three years later for her memoir "Ordinary Light."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr Jaimie 3,787
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... 2 hr fingers mcgurke 78
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 8 hr spud 322
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... 22 hr Retribution 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mon Just Slim 276,632
News Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09) Jun 10 Heroin dementia 12
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... Jun 9 too much 264
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC