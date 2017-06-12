Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy K. Smith is new US poet laureate

"A poem asks you to let go many of your assumptions, move away from your own certainties and to listen," says Smith, 45, a Pulitzer Prize winner whose appointment to a one-year term was announced Wednesday by the Library of Congress. Smith, who succeeds Juan Felipe Herrera, won the Pulitzer in 2012 for her poetry collection "Life on Mars" and was a National Book Award finalist for nonfiction three years later for her memoir "Ordinary Light."

