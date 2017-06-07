President Trump taps ex-prosecutor Christopher Wray for FBI director
President Trump taps ex-prosecutor Christopher Wray for FBI director Nomination comes a day before James Comey testimony in the Senate Check out this story on thestarpress.com: https://usat.ly/2sSu8Aj President Donald Trump announced his decision in a tweet early Wednesday, praising Christopher Wray as "a man of impeccable credentials." Video provided by Newsy In this Jan. 12, 2005 file photo, Assistant Attorney General, Christopher Wray speaks at a press conference at the Justice Dept.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,382
Location hidden
#1 19 hrs ago
Finally a real FBI Director that hasn't sold out to the Clinton Crime Family.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,382
Location hidden
#2 16 hrs ago
Let's see, First Hillary stole the FBI files that showed up a year later in the White House
Second we have Berger stealing top secret documents
Convicted document thief Sandy Berger secretly worked for Hillary ...
https://conservativebase.com/convicted-docume ......
Nov 16, 2016 - Former National Security Adviser Sandy Berger, who was ... One of the Berger emails to Hillary Clinton regarding Israel and Prime ... inside his pants, and even inside of his socks and walked out of the Archives building.
Then we have Hillary using private servers, putting out top secret information and conspiring with Russia for uranium.
Then we have Obama giving millions to help Iran build a bomb and kill more Americans.
Yep, they are the enemy.
