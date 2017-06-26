Poll: Scant global confidence in Trump on foreign affairs
Most of those surveyed also disapprove of Trump's major policies, including his promise to erect a physical wall along the border between the U.S. and Mexico, and temporarily halting travel from six mostly Muslim countries. In terms of personal traits, more than half see the U.S. president as a strong leader, but that positive view is outweighed by larger majorities who describe the real estate developer and former reality TV star as arrogant, intolerant or dangerous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|14 min
|flack
|3,943
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|10 hr
|spocko
|450
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Robert Laity
|22
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Jun 24
|Grecian Formula 34
|56
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Black Appalachia
|32
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Jun 17
|CEO
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC