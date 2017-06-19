Poll: Percentage Of Republicans Dissatisfied With Country's Direction Jumps
Just last month, 58 percent of Republicans expressed satisfaction with the direction of the U.S. But data collected by Gallup between June 7-11 reveals a 17 percent drop. Gallup conducted phone interviews with a random sample of approximately 1,000 individuals ages 18 and up, living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
