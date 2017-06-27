Politics | Horowitz: Trump Once Again Sends Wrong Message to American Muslim Community
Breaking a nearly 20 year annual tradition, President Trump failed to host an iftar dinner, marking the end of Ramadan. While he did release a perfectly fine statement, given Trump's pattern of anti-Muslim rhetoric and policy proposals as a candidate and the perceptions of his proposed travel restrictions as President as a backdoor way to institute at least a partial Muslim Ban, forgoing this dinner sends the wrong message once again to our fellow Muslim Americans and to the more than 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.
