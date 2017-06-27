Political parties poison the courtroom
Texas is known for many things - our rich state history, friendliness, football and George W. Bush, among other things. However, there is a single item for which we stand out in the wrong way, and that is our judicial selection process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|57 min
|C Kersey
|242
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|flack
|3,958
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|19 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|459
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Robert Laity
|22
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Jun 24
|Grecian Formula 34
|56
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Black Appalachia
|32
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC