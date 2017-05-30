Panetta Lecture Series concludes seri...

Panetta Lecture Series concludes series with Condoleeza Rice, Ash Carter

Carmel >> The Panetta Institute will present the final installment of the Leon Panetta 2017 Lecture Series on Monday with guest speakers Condoleeza Rice and Ash Carter. “The Trump Presidency and the Future of America” concludes the series with a forum focusing on “the World - Terrorism, Russia, China, Populism and Cyber” and will be held at the Sunset Center in Carmel at 7 p.m. with Secretary Panetta as moderator.

