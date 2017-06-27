North Korea likens Trump to Hitler
North Korea compared US President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler today in its latest diatribe, amid high tensions over Pyongyang's military ambitions and ahead of a visit to Washington by South Korea's new leader. The latest attack came a week after nuclear-armed Pyongyang called Trump a "lunatic" as tensions rose following the death of US student Otto Warmbier, who was detained for 18 months in the North and then sent home in a coma.
