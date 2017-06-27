North Korea likens Trump to Hitler

14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

North Korea compared US President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler today in its latest diatribe, amid high tensions over Pyongyang's military ambitions and ahead of a visit to Washington by South Korea's new leader. The latest attack came a week after nuclear-armed Pyongyang called Trump a "lunatic" as tensions rose following the death of US student Otto Warmbier, who was detained for 18 months in the North and then sent home in a coma.

