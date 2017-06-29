Names Foreign Policy Experts Kori Schake and Amy Zegart as Contributing Editors

The Atlantic continues to grow its masthead with the addition of foreign policy experts Kori Schake and Amy Zegart as contributing editors covering national security and international affairs. Schake and Zegart have recently written for The Atlantic -Schake on how Trump is destroying his own administration's policies and Zegart on James Comey's stunning testimony -and will contribute regularly at TheAtlantic.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.