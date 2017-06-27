N.S.A. Warrantless Surveillance Aided...

N.S.A. Warrantless Surveillance Aided Turks After Attack, Officials Say

The National Security Agency used its warrantless surveillance program to help Turkey find the suspect in a terrorist attack at an Istanbul nightclub on Dec. 31 that killed 39 people and wounded dozens more, including an American who was shot, a senior F.B.I. official said Tuesday. The surveillance program's role in hunting down the suspect was one of several newly declassified examples that national security officials, including Carl Ghattas, the head of the F.B.I.'s national security branch, divulged at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the FISA Amendments Act, the legal basis for the program.

