N.J. lawmakers who backed Obamacare r...

N.J. lawmakers who backed Obamacare repeal invested in health companies during debate

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NJ.com

WASHINGTON -- The two New Jersey lawmakers who voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act bought or sold securities in health care companies while the issue was before the House , financial disclosure filings show. Rep. Tom MacArthur , whose proposed changes helped bring back the Obamacare repeal debate, bought as much as $800,000 in stock in health care companies this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 19 min anonymous 41
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 hr Quirky 3,487
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... 5 hr WelbyMD 14
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Sun Cordwainer Trout 13
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) Sun horrorgirl 84,749
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) May 30 King Maker Soros 71
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC