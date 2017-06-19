Mueller, Ashcroft Win Supreme Court Ruling That Blocks Sept. 11 Claims

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked a lawsuit from moving forward against former George W. Bush administration U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft and former FBI director Robert Mueller III over claims they crafted and executed unlawful detention policies in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Marcia Coyle, based in Washington, covers the U.S. Supreme Court.

