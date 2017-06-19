Mueller, Ashcroft Win Supreme Court Ruling That Blocks Sept. 11 Claims
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked a lawsuit from moving forward against former George W. Bush administration U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft and former FBI director Robert Mueller III over claims they crafted and executed unlawful detention policies in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Marcia Coyle, based in Washington, covers the U.S. Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Business Review.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|14 min
|Merchant of Dementia
|341
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|26 min
|spocko
|3,809
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Sat
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Jun 14
|Into The Night
|81
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC