Most Americans Still Like Both George...

Most Americans Still Like Both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Poll Says

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Time

Former President George W. Bush , his wife Laura stand with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as Bush departs from the U.S. Capitol after the inauguration of Barack Obama as the 44th president of the U.S. on Jan. 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. positively in June, a new post-presidential high for the leader whose favorability rating stood at just 35 percent in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 15 min Silent Echo 3,810
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 22 min we not dumb as de... 345
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... Sat Aussie 1
News Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07) Sat CEO 2
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... Jun 14 Into The Night 81
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC