Most Americans Still Like Both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Poll Says
Former President George W. Bush , his wife Laura stand with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as Bush departs from the U.S. Capitol after the inauguration of Barack Obama as the 44th president of the U.S. on Jan. 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. positively in June, a new post-presidential high for the leader whose favorability rating stood at just 35 percent in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|15 min
|Silent Echo
|3,810
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|22 min
|we not dumb as de...
|345
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Sat
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Jun 14
|Into The Night
|81
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC