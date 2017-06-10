Mike Pence will be president 'soon' i...

Mike Pence will be president 'soon' if Trump fires Robert Mueller: Ex-Bush lawyer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2017. A former ethics lawyer to President George W. Bush warned on Twitter Saturday that if President Donald Trump follows the advice of Fox News and fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller, then we should expect to "soon" be calling Mike Pence "Mr. President."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 48 min Just Think 3,810
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 5 hr Backroon healthcare 324
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... 14 hr Aussie 1
News Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07) 16 hr CEO 2
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Fri anonymous 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... Jun 14 Into The Night 81
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC